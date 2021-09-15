Sabine Parish School Board to live stream superintendent candidate interviews

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School Board will live stream their interviews next week with the two candidates who qualified for the superintendent’s job.

The interviews will be held at the school board offices on Peterson Street Monday, starting ta 5:30 p.m. and be streamed on the district website.

The two candidates who qualified for the position are Shane Wright and Eddie Jones, Jr.

Wright, who is the Director of Administrative Services for the school board has more than 20 years of experience with 13 of those years as an educational leader.

Jones is currently serving his fifth term as the Mayor of the Village of Florien and the Principal of Florien High School.

Dr. Sara P. Ebarb, the current superintendent is set to retire later this year after serving for the past 10 years.