Sabine Parish School Board votes to make masks optional in district schools

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School Board voted Monday night unanimously to make masks optional in district schools.

The district joins De Soto, Bossier, Claiborne, Webster, and Natchitoches Parish school districts in leaving the decision on whether to wear masks up to students and parents. Masks will still be required buses as required by the federal COVID-19 public transit regulations.

So many parents opposed to mandatory masking in Sabine Parish protested in August as classes were about to begin that there wasn’t enough room at the school board offices and a special meeting had to be held in the auditorium at Many High School.

The district ultimately complied with the governor’s statewide emergency orders requiring masking in all K-12 schools in Louisiana. That order, which was reinstated on August 4 in response to an alarming rise in cases of the deadly Delta variant of COVID-19, was allowed to expire on October 27 after the fourth major surge in the coronavirus began to ease. In its place, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued new orders allowing local schools to opt out of the requirement as long as they continue to follow protocols set by the Louisiana Department of Health, which are based upon CDC guidance.

That guidance includes social distancing and maintaining federally mandated quarantine for students who have come into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Under the current statewide emergency orders, local education agencies and school districts that do not require mandatory quarantine cannot opt out of mandatory masking.