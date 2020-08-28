Sabine Parish Schools closed through Wednesday due to power outage

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sabine Parish Schools will be closed until the middle of next week due to a massive power outage caused by Hurricane Laura.

According to Sabine Parish School Board, schools and offices will be closed through Wednesday, Sept. 2 until electricity is restored on all campuses.

The closure includes all in-person classes, virtual learning, and Sabine Online.

Please monitor the school website and Facebook page for information regarding school closures and reopening.

