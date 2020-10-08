Sabine Parish Schools to dismiss classes early on Friday

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sabine Parish Schools have decided to dismiss classes early on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Delta.

According to Sabine Parish Schools, classes will dismiss at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. School officials said the safety of their students and staff is always paramount.

Next week students will be on Fall Break from Oct. 12-16 and school will resume Monday, Oct. 19.

