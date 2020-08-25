Sabine Parish schools to dismiss early Wednesday, close Thursday ahead of Hurricane Laura

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish Schools will be dismissed early Wednesday and closed Thursday ahead of the arrival Hurricane Laura.

The school district announced Tuesday afternoon that school will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather, traffic from evacuees, and to allow time for people to prepare.

Laura is expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane at landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border Wednesday night or early Thursday morning before moving into the ArkLaTex, possibly maintaining it’s hurricane strength through northwest Louisiana Thursday morning before weakening into a Tropical Storm as it moves into southern Arkansas during the afternoon.

According to the latest forecasts, the most significant impacts are expected along and east of the center of circulation (eye-wall), putting Louisiana and Arkansas in the corridor that will receive the worst weather.

Tropical Storm force wind gusts between 45-70 miles per hour will be felt across much of the region, with some hurricane-force gusts (over 75 miles per hour) possible in northwest Louisiana during the morning hours.

These tropical systems also spin up tornadoes, which will be possible north and east of the eye in Louisiana and Arkansas. A track shift to the west would put more of the ArkLaTex in an area favorable for severe weather. The National Hurricane Center has a Hurricane Watch out for Natchitoches and Sabine parishes in Louisiana and a Tropical Storm Watch for the I-20 corridor.

