Sabine Parish schools update academic calendar again, tweak student schedules

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish schools have made some additional changes to their academic calendar in order to make up for pushing back the first day of school by two weeks.

The school board approved a revised calendar Monday night that removed some holidays and moved professional development days teachers have needed to the beginning of the year in order to better prepare for virtual instruction.

Teachers returned to school on Monday, August 10. Students will return to school on August 20, after the school board pushed the start date back from August 6.

All students will begin an A/B schedule until September 3. But in another adjustment to the back-to-school plan, students in grades PreK through 5 will transition to a Monday through Friday in-school schedule beginning September 8, the Tuesday after Labor Day. The district notes these plans are pending no new guidelines from the state.

Superintendent Sara Ebarb said this change was made official after the school district confirmed there was enough room on the buses to safely transport students to school in the rural parish within state social distancing guidelines, as well as fit students in the lower grades into classrooms with sufficient social distancing.

All students in grades 6 through 12 will continue to follow the A/B schedule until Louisiana enters Phase 3 or state guidelines allow less restrictions. On the days students are not in face-to-face classes, they will have assignments that will count for grades. Teachers will use both pencil and paper and virtual tools in instruction and student work.

The school district says it has ordered Chromebooks for all students and are working diligently to get them set up and to the schools as the

Chromebooks arrive. Students have been notified of their schedules and should return as scheduled.

Our teachers are training now to more effectively use virtual instruction. We appreciate their dedication to providing the best instruction to our students. We appreciate the continued support of the community during this challenging time for our schools.

Parents with questions regarding the opening of school or the online school program are adviced to contact their school office.

