Sabine Parish Schools will be closed through Monday due to power outages

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sabine Parish Schools will be closed through Monday due to continued power outages and issues related to Hurricane Laura.

All schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Pre-K through 5th Grade students will report on Sept. 8 and continue 5 days a week.

Students in grades 6 through 12 will continue to report on their assigned

day per A/B schedules.

Please continue to check for updates on the Sabine Parish Schools Facebook page.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.