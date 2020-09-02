Sabine Parish Schools will be closed through Monday due to power outages

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sabine Parish Schools will be closed through Monday due to continued power outages and issues related to Hurricane Laura.

All schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Pre-K through 5th Grade students will report on Sept. 8 and continue 5 days a week.

Students in grades 6 through 12 will continue to report on their assigned
day per A/B schedules.

Please continue to check for updates on the Sabine Parish Schools Facebook page.

