Sabine Parish Sheriff issues warning about co-sleeping after three recent infant deaths

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The deaths of three infants under three months old in Sabine Parish in a span of three weeks have prompted a plea from the sheriff to heed a warning about the dangers of co-sleeping.

“It is with sadness that I report that we have had three deaths recently of infants while sleeping in the bed with adults,” Sheriff Ronny Richardson said in a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. “I am in no way accusing or admonishing these parents. Many of us parents and grandparents have probably slept with our babies and were lucky. We at the Sheriffs Office simply want to appeal to anyone doing this and not putting the children in their crib or baby bed to realize the possibility of tragedy exists.

According to the Sabine Parish coroner’s office, six-month-old Byron Bolton was pronounced dead by paramedics at his Zwolle home on April 19 after his mother woke from a midday nap to find him underneath her, not breathing. Paramedics were called, but his heart had already stopped.

The coroner’s office report on the death of 11-week-old Ethan Ammons on April 28 says his mother told investigators she had fed him and put him down for a nap face-up in his playpen, only to return later and find him face-down and later realized he was unresponsive. Investigators learned that the baby had slept with his parents the night before, and the coroner’s office noted physical indications in their examination of his body that he died while on his back.

Three-month-old Tayten Tate of Pitkin, Louisiana died early on the morning of May 3. The coroner’s office premilinary report says his parents were up late the night before at their family camp in Many and that his father admitted to having two beers earlier in the evening before they joined the infant and his two-year-old brother in a makeshift King-sized bed made up of two mattresses put together. The baby’s mother said she woke up around 5:30 a.m and saw that he was face-down between the mattresses not breathing. Tayten Tate was rushed to Sabine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s like letting your children ride in an automobile unrestrained, it’s a gamble with their lives,” said Sheriff Richardson. “I pray for these parents who lost children that God will give them a peace that only he can give. I also plead that others will heed this warning. Our children are our greatest assets.”

All three infant deaths are under investigation.

