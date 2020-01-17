Sabine Parish suspends arrest reports on Facebook page

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office will be suspending their arrest reports on Facebook due to “drama, threats, and ugly speech.”

According to Sheriff Ronny Richardson, SPSO will continue to use its Facebook page to share other information with the public.

“The arrest report was previously provided on this site in an attempt to provide information to the public regarding charges, bonds, etc. on those arrested in this parish,” Sheriff Richardson said in a Facebook post Thursday night.

“Regretfully, there has been too much drama, threats, and ugly speech. We are suspending the arrest reports at this time. It will be my recommendation to the new administration to provide it on our website rather than Facebook.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.