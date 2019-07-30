Sabine school board: No evidence student or staff info was compromised in malware attack

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School Board says there is no evidence at this time that student or staff information was compromised in the recent malware attack that affected several school districts around the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Emergency Declaration Wednesday in response to the cybersecurity incident, which impacted school districts in Sabine, Morehouse, and Ouachita parishes in North Louisiana. On Monday the Tangipahoa Parish School District confirmed a similar attack shut down phone lines and email at schools and some offices.

Last week’s emergency declaration made state resources and assistance from cybersecurity experts from the Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana State Police, the Office of Technology Services and others to assist local governments in responding to and preventing future data loss.

According to a statement released early Tuesday afternoon by the Sabine Parish School Board, the cybersecurity incident is still under investigation.

They say school is scheduled to start for teachers on August 7, with students reporting August 12, the statement notes. They say they will provide more information as the investigation proceeds.

The Sabine Parish School Board wrapped up the statement by saying it “appreciates all organizations and community partners that are helping us through this difficult time.”

