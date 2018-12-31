Local News

Safety checkpoint planned for New Year's Eve

Posted: Dec 28, 2018 07:01 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 10:15 PM CST

SHREVEPORT, LA - A safety checkpoint will be held December 31, 2018 in east Shreveport.

The checkpoint will be a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and the Shreveport Police Department.

Officers will be checking for impaired drivers as well as any other violations that could potentially compromise the safety of motorists.

 

