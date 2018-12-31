Safety checkpoint planned for New Year's Eve

SPD cracking down on drunk drivers

SPD cracking down on drunk drivers

SHREVEPORT, LA - A safety checkpoint will be held December 31, 2018 in east Shreveport.

The checkpoint will be a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and the Shreveport Police Department.

Officers will be checking for impaired drivers as well as any other violations that could potentially compromise the safety of motorists.