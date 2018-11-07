Saints sign former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant

UPDATE: The New Orleans Saints have made it official, Dez Bryant will be wearing the Black & Gold.

The Saints announced hey have agreed to terms with Bryant on a one-year contract.

Bryant spent eight seasons with the Cowboys, catching 73 touchdowns.

He’s been out of the league since Dallas released him in the off season.

ORIGINAL: The New Orleans Saints are adding former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant to their roster, according to reports.

Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network tweeted one of the reports Wednesday morning. He tweeted that Bryant is set to make the deal official Thursday.

Bryant is signing a one-year deal with the black and gold, Rapoport tweeted.

