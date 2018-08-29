Saints trade for Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater

UPDATE: The New Orleans Saints have traded for Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Roster Move: The #Saints have acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) from the New York Jets in a trade! pic.twitter.com/5W0Oc1rrQU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 29, 2018
“We are very pleased to obtain a young player with quite a bit of playing experience in Teddy Bridgewater,” said Loomis. “He’s a successful quarterback and we know he will be a great addition to our quarterback room.”
“We are excited to add Teddy Bridgewater to our team,” said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. “We look forward to working with him and watching him continue to develop as a player.”
The #Saints are trading for #Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018
Bridgewater signed as a free agent with the Jets and has been in competition with rookie Sam Darnold to become the starter.
In one huge move, the #Saints nailed down a backup QB for 2018 and a potential starter down the line in Teddy Bridgewater. And the #Jets make sure Sam Darnold is their Week 1 starter.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018
According to another report, the Saints traded Bridgewater for a third-round pick.
Per @MikeSilver, the #Jets got a 3rd rounder for Teddy Bridgewater. Same round as the #Bills got for Tyrod Taylor. https://t.co/MGcMbETonQ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018