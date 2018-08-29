Saints trade for Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 10: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New York Jets looks to pass in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

UPDATE: The New Orleans Saints have traded for Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

“We are very pleased to obtain a young player with quite a bit of playing experience in Teddy Bridgewater,” said Loomis. “He’s a successful quarterback and we know he will be a great addition to our quarterback room.”

“We are excited to add Teddy Bridgewater to our team,” said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. “We look forward to working with him and watching him continue to develop as a player.”

Bridgewater signed as a free agent with the Jets and has been in competition with rookie Sam Darnold to become the starter.

According to another report, the Saints traded Bridgewater for a third-round pick.