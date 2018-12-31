Saints/Cowboys to face off in the Dome in 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - The New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowyboys have a 2019 date in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

The Saints and Cowboys captured division titles this season and will face first-place schedules next year.

Dallas defeated New Orleans, 13-10, at AT&T Stadium during the regular season.

The Saints opponents and their 2018 records through 15 games are listed below:

Home

Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

Carolina Panthers (6-9)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10)

Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

San Francisco 49ers (4-11)

Houston Texans (10-5)

Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

Dallas Cowboys (9-6)

Away

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans (9-6)

Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

Chicago Bears (11-4)

Los Angeles Rams (12-3)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

The NFL traditionally announces the dates and times for each game in April.