Saints/Cowboys to face off in the Dome in 2019
SHREVEPORT, LA - The New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowyboys have a 2019 date in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
The Saints and Cowboys captured division titles this season and will face first-place schedules next year.
Dallas defeated New Orleans, 13-10, at AT&T Stadium during the regular season.
The Saints opponents and their 2018 records through 15 games are listed below:
Home
Atlanta Falcons (6-9)
Carolina Panthers (6-9)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10)
Arizona Cardinals (3-12)
San Francisco 49ers (4-11)
Houston Texans (10-5)
Indianapolis Colts (9-6)
Dallas Cowboys (9-6)
Away
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans (9-6)
Seattle Seahawks (9-6)
Chicago Bears (11-4)
Los Angeles Rams (12-3)
Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)
The NFL traditionally announces the dates and times for each game in April.
