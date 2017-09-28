Salute the Badge: Bossier Chamber hosts law enforcement symposium

Business leaders and law enforcement working together to help Bossier Parish succeed.

“Every community has crime statistics but we have crime statistics that are low. They are good crime statistics and we wanted to share the news of how we all work together to make sure that we make public safety the number one issue,” said Lisa Johnson, Bossier Chamber of Commerce President.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce invited top officials from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Marshal and District Attorney’s office… to Shane’s Seafood and Barbecue for the inaugural Law Enforcement Symposium.

Sheriff Julian Whittington says it’s an opportunity to share his philosophy with the public.

“I established CPR. It’s not if you’re sick. It’s courteous, professional, responsive. That’s what we live by. That’s our motto. That’s our slogan. That’s how I want our folks to work, to treat people and to do their job,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Others say it helps build relationships with the public.

“We rely on the public for many of the cases our detectives work for information… particularly through crimestoppers and we tell people if you see something that looks suspicious don’t hesitate to call us because we’ll come check it out. Don’t feel like you’re bothering our officers,” Mark Natale, Bossier City Public Information Officer.

“A lot of people ask me what can I do, what can I do. Support, back, appreciate your law enforcement,” added Whittington.



Sheriff Whittington says the parish has great schools and businesses but none of that matters if people don’t feel safe.

He hopes this symposium will continue to improve the communication between law enforcement and the community.