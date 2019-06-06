Salute The Badge: Bossier City PD Sergeant working with the Secret Service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - For the past 5 1/2 years if a white-collar crime was committed in Bossier City, Sergeant Chris Davis most likely had a hand in investigating it. Because of that, he's taking on an expanded role with the Secret Service.

"It important. It's a big task to do, but I know I can do it," said Sgt. Davis. "About a year-and-a-half ago I was approached by [the Secret Service] and asked if I was interested in doing this. and I was like, 'of course'."

He represents Bossier City Police on the Southwest Louisiana Financial Crimes Federal Task Force.

"It opens a lot of doors and avenues to work on a federal side," said Davis. "It opens training. It opens training to offfer guys here as well."

Bossier City Police have a detective in a five-week training class right now at the National Computer Forensics Institute in Hoover, Alabama. When she returns, she will deal full-time in digital forensics.

"Anything that has a memory she can hook it up and get all the contents off of it," said Davis. "Which is a huge thing for us, because we don't have that here."

The Secret Service is giving the Bossier City Police Department over $100,000 in digital forensic equipment. That would not have happened without Sergeant Davis' appointment to the task force.

"For the longest time we've been behind," said Davis. "And with this new technology we are getting, we'll get ahead hopefully."

Very often cloned credit card and gas pump skimmer arrests end up involving federal authorities. Davis is thrilled, knowing he is now the point person for all these future investigations.

"I love it. It's exciting. I kinda thrive off that. I kinda like doing that," said Davis. "I like for somebody to come to me and need help. And I know that I can be that guy to help them."

The Southwest Louisiana Federal Task Force has participation from over 30 local and state agencies which combat emerging criminal tactics in the state.

---

