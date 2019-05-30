Salute The Badge: Bossier Sheriff’s Training Academy

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 News Salutes the Badge by congratulating the 17 officers who graduated from the Bossier Sheriff’s Training Academy.

The recruits from four different agencies received their peace officer standards and training certificate on Friday in Plain Dealing.

Among the topics studied, officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness and non-lethal force.

“On day one we came in here and we’re just like so nervous and excited. All the instructors kinda just hounded us. We’re like, oh no, oh no. And then like half way through like ah our president said that we came together as a family,” said Maradyth Richey of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

“This 16 weeks was a challenge being a 40 year old man. Teaching for 15 years and going into this kinda, sorta go hand-in-hand. But it was a big challenge to go through this and finally make it out on the other end,” added Jay Turner of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

The training academy held its first graduation ten years ago. Since then nearly 400 recruits have graduated from the program.

