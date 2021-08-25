Salute The Badge: Cindy Chadwick

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After more than three decades of public service work the Public Information Officer for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is preparing for retirement.

“I became a public information officer when I was 26 years old,” said Cindy Chadwick. “It’s been very rewarding. I think that’s why I’ve stayed with it for as long as I have.”

In mid-September, Chadwick will step aside from a role she’s held for 34 years. It’s a role she cherishes.

“I’ve never really wanted to go any place else,” said Chadwick. “I’ve enjoyed it. ”

She’s the face you often see on television sharing vital information with the public.

Her first 13 years as a PIO were spent with the Shreveport Police Department. The next 21 with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She says she’s witnessed first hand how deputies have helped save and change lives.

“Just some of the stories and some of the cases that we’ve worked,” she said. “Where you see that the deputies help the citizens, and help the community. It’s just personally rewarding.”

As she looks back on her career of service she says it’s her co-workers she’ll miss the most.

“I just have a big place in my heart for this agency, and it makes me very emotional when I have to think about leaving,” said Chadwick. “I don’t think you stay at a job for 34 years if you don’t like what you do. If you don’t like the people at work. If you don’t like your boss. If you don’t like your fellow employees. And I’ve been so happy here.”

Chadwick’s last day is September 11th.