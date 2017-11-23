Salute The Badge: Family Firearms Safety

Class was in session for some kids this week, even though school is out.

It was put on by the Caddo Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy.

“We take the mystery away from the gun,” said Sgt. Matthew Cowden with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office. “If they see one sitting in the corner, they won’t want to play with it. They know what it is and it takes that mystery away from it.”

34 families attended the event.

“We made a decision to go ahead and start presenting some of these classes to get people more familiar with firearms and to provide them with the opportunity to learn safe handling,” said Cpt. Steven Joe with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy. “And also having a good time shooting.”

Watch the story above to see just how much fun the kids had while learning life lessons.