Salute the Badge in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 News Salutes the Badge in Webster Parish, saying thank you to first responders as our honorary roadshow continues.

NBC 6 General Manager Mark McKay handing out plaques to law enforcement and fire fighters we’ve profiled throughout the year.

Some have spent a lifetime on the job, like Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.

“For 33 years I’ve enjoyed getting up and going to work everyday and serving the people of Minden,” said Chief Cropper. “Being here as long as I have, I know a lot of them. And it’s a pleasure for me and its a pleasure for my department to do what we can for the citizens of Minden and Webster Parish.”

NBC 6 News annually hosts a banquet to honor the men and women who protect our community each day, but the coronavirus pandemic forced our plans to change this year.

So we decided to take our award presentations on the road, heading out to the communities where the first responders have been honored for their work.