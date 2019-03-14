Salute The Badge: Sgt. Doug Smith

NBC 6 News Salutes The Badge by recognizing Caddo Sheriff’s Sergeant Doug Smith.

He was recently honored as the Law Officer of the Year by the 40 and 8 Voiture Locale 137, an independent honor society of U.S. Veterans committed to charitable and patriotic ventures.

The 16-year employee of the sheriff’s office is the only FBI Task Force Officer certified in computer forensics in northwest Louisiana.

In 2018 he investigated 79 cases, which resulted in 64 felony arrests

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office shares more details on Sergeant Smith’s exemplary work.

“In 2018, he investigated several involved cases that stemmed from a compromised email scam. One scam caused four separate victims to collectively wire approximately $2.2 million to the offenders’ bank accounts. Those banks accounts were filed with DBA (doing business as) letters to hide their true identities. After months of state and federal investigation, Smith learned the identity of several “money mules” who were local to the Shreveport area. They were paid to wire money across the world to different terrorist organizations. The investigation of the “money mules” led Smith to the identity of the organized scheme’s mid-level manager, who originated from Cameroon, Africa. He too was located in the Shreveport area. Several arrests were made, including the mid-level manager, and about $750,000 was recovered for the victims.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Sergeant Smith also helped investigate 12 federal cases with the FBI where hundreds of millions of dollars had been stolen.

