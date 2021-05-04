Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Shreveport receives $55K donation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An anonymous donor gave the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Shreveport a gift they won’t forget for a very long time – a $55,000 donation to help support the program.

According to the Salvation Army, about $1,500 will support one child. On Monday, the children spent the day opening inspiring letters and messages.

“So for them to see to be able to see individuals investing in them that means a lot because, for a lot of the kids that we serve they don’t have that support system,” said Vanessa Brown, executive director, Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club programs are based on a youth development strategy that builds character and self-confidence and instills a sense of belonging, competence, usefulness and influence. Clubs offer daily access to a broad range of programs in six Core Program Areas:

Education and Career Development

Character and Leadership Development

Health and Life Skills

The Arts

Sports, Fitness and Recreation

Spiritual Development

The Club offers young people what they need and want most – adults who respect and listen to them; a safe environment where they can have fun and be themselves; and interesting, constructive activities that channel youthful energy into challenging pursuits.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club should go to the Give for Good Day website to participate.