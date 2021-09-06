Salvation Army collecting donations for items needed by Ida evacuees at Shreveport shelter

As of Monday afternoon, there were 891 Hurricane Ida evacuees from south Louisiana staying at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue. (Source: Darran Todd, KTAL/KMSS)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army is collecting donations of clothing and basic necessities for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Shreveport.

Busloads of evacuees began arriving in Shreveport over the weekend to escape the heat and power outages in the wake of the storm. They are from all over from south Louisiana, but they gathered at the Morial Convention Center for the trip north. New Orleans Homeland Security Director Colin Arnold told WGNO that the plan was to get the most vulnerable residents, the elderly and those with children, out of the misery of days without power.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 891 staying at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue. And while they might have brought a few items with them, many are in need of basic necessities.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 891 Hurricane Ida evacuees from south Louisiana staying at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue. (Source: Darran Todd, KTAL/KMSS)

As of Monday afternoon, there were 891 Hurricane Ida evacuees from south Louisiana staying at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue. (Source: Darran Todd, KTAL/KMSS)

As of Monday afternoon, there were 891 Hurricane Ida evacuees from south Louisiana staying at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue. (Source: Darran Todd, KTAL/KMSS)

As of Monday afternoon, there were 891 Hurricane Ida evacuees from south Louisiana staying at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue. (Source: Darran Todd, KTAL/KMSS)

As of Monday afternoon, there were 891 Hurricane Ida evacuees from south Louisiana staying at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue. (Source: Darran Todd, KTAL/KMSS)

As of Monday afternoon, there were 891 Hurricane Ida evacuees from south Louisiana staying at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue. (Source: Darran Todd, KTAL/KMSS)

Those who want to help can drop off donations at the Salvation Army Shelter at 200 East Stoner Ave. They ask that you tell them the donations are for the Ida evacuees in Shreveport.

The following is a list of priority items the Salvation Army says are needed:

Baby food / Oatmeal / Formula

Sippy cups

Plus-size adult pull-ups

Totes / Backpacks / Bags – to keep items in

Hairbrushes

Natural hair products

Small travel size hair spay / gel / mousse

Vaseline

T-shirts All adult sizes small to XXXXXL

Adult socks Men’s and Women’s

Casual / Basketball / Sport style shorts – Adult sizes Men and Women

Men’s boxer briefs All sizes small to XXXL

Women’s underwear small sizes 5 to 8

None priority items, but still needed:

Lightweight long-sleeve shirts Adult sizes

PJ sets / Pants Adult Sizes

Men’s pants – Jeans, sweats, joggers or lounge pants

Adult size belts / suspenders

Women’s sweatpants, joggers, or lounge pants

Plus size sports bras mostly other sizes useful

All sizes (larger kids / adults) Jackets / Hoodies/ Sweaters / Pullovers

Women’s night gowns All Sizes

Women’s casual dresses all sizes No fancy or dressy ones

Adult Flip-flops All Sizes Men and Women Men up to 15

Adult size slippers / Houseshoes / No skid socks

Ball caps Adult