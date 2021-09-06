Salvation Army collecting donations for items needed by Ida evacuees at Shreveport shelter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army is collecting donations of clothing and basic necessities for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Shreveport.
Busloads of evacuees began arriving in Shreveport over the weekend to escape the heat and power outages in the wake of the storm. They are from all over from south Louisiana, but they gathered at the Morial Convention Center for the trip north. New Orleans Homeland Security Director Colin Arnold told WGNO that the plan was to get the most vulnerable residents, the elderly and those with children, out of the misery of days without power.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 891 staying at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue. And while they might have brought a few items with them, many are in need of basic necessities.
Those who want to help can drop off donations at the Salvation Army Shelter at 200 East Stoner Ave. They ask that you tell them the donations are for the Ida evacuees in Shreveport.
The following is a list of priority items the Salvation Army says are needed:
- Baby food / Oatmeal / Formula
- Sippy cups
- Plus-size adult pull-ups
- Totes / Backpacks / Bags – to keep items in
- Hairbrushes
- Natural hair products
- Small travel size hair spay / gel / mousse
- Vaseline
- T-shirts All adult sizes small to XXXXXL
- Adult socks Men’s and Women’s
- Casual / Basketball / Sport style shorts – Adult sizes Men and Women
- Men’s boxer briefs All sizes small to XXXL
- Women’s underwear small sizes 5 to 8
- None priority items, but still needed:
- Lightweight long-sleeve shirts Adult sizes
- PJ sets / Pants Adult Sizes
- Men’s pants – Jeans, sweats, joggers or lounge pants
- Adult size belts / suspenders
- Women’s sweatpants, joggers, or lounge pants
- Plus size sports bras mostly other sizes useful
- All sizes (larger kids / adults) Jackets / Hoodies/ Sweaters / Pullovers
- Women’s night gowns All Sizes
- Women’s casual dresses all sizes No fancy or dressy ones
- Adult Flip-flops All Sizes Men and Women Men up to 15
- Adult size slippers / Houseshoes / No skid socks
- Ball caps Adult
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!