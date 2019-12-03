Salvation Army delivers hot meals to those in need

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold weather prompts a local organization to go out into the community to ensure the homeless have a hot meal Monday night.

Employees and volunteers with the Salvation Army prepared a hot meal and then went out into downtown Shreveport to deliver those meals to people spending the night outside. They were given turkey pot pie, green beans and hot chocolate.

Lt. Jamaal Ellis wanted to serve those who might not feel comfortable going to the Salvation Army.

“This is a part of the identity of the Salvation Army. We’re not about just being in a building. We’re about being out with the people that need us the most.”

The Salvation Army’s mobile food truck made several stops throughout downtown Shreveport where some of the homeless were spending the night.