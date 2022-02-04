SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army has opened a shelter in Shreveport for people to escape the winter weather.

The shelter is located at 200 East Stoner Avenue in Shreveport. They will provide hot meals and snacks for people coming in out of the cold.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana provides shelter, food, and clothing assistance to the residents of Northwest Louisiana.