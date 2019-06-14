Sanctuary city law could be expanding outside of Waskom

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An abortion ban made in Waskom, Texas could be growing.

On Tuesday the Waskom City Council passed a local abortion ban and declared itself a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

Now members of Right to Life of East Texas say they’re getting calls to bring the ‘sanctuary city’ model to other locations.

“From Temple and Marshall and Tyler, White Oak, so many places are saying, Carthage, so many places are saying we want to be the next sanctuary city for the unborn and it’s not just Texas, it’s all over the place” said Mark Lee Dixon with Right to Life East Texas.

Waskom’s city attorney says he expects a legal challenge in court.



