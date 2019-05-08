Sandbags are available to Marshall residents

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Marshall Public Services Department is inviting residents to pick up free sandbags.

Sandbags will be available until 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at the Marshall Convenience Station on 2300 5 Notch Rd.

Residents will need to provide proof of Marshall residency by displaying a driver’s license or water bill to pick up sandbags.

In addition, there will be a 10-bag limit per person due to a limited supply.

Assistant Public Services Director Chris Miles said, “This is something we’ve done in the past and we want our citizens to have the ability to be prepared for the storm systems that are being forecasted to produce moderate to heavy rain. Distributing these sandbags to our citizens is our way of helping them do that. We encourage citizens to take advantage of this, especially those who live in low-lying areas.”