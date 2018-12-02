Santa visits with kids

Hundreds of kids lined up this afternoon in Bossier City to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

Bossier Parish Community College brought the North Pole to town today. Each child received a goodie bag, took pictures with Santa, made stuffed animals and had their faces painted.

Organizers say they love seeing their little faces light up with excitement.



“I made a Christmas list,”Jazzlin Fuller. “I want all the toys,”Dalen Clinton. “I’m really excited,”Annalynn McDaniel“I really want to see Santa,”Ashley.



Families were encouraged to donate a new toy for Operation Christmas at the free event.

