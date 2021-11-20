SWEPCO Update: Saturday afternoon power outages due to vehicle accident in SE Shreveport

UPDATE: Although Saturday afternoon’s power outages in Shreveport we restored by 7 p.m., SWEPCO has since learned that the power outages in the eastern portion of Shreveport, along with central-to-southwestern portions of Bossier City were due to an afternoon accident in Southwest Shreveport.

According to Peter Main, SWEPCO spokesman, though outages on circuits caused the power outages, the company has now learned that a late afternoon accident at the corner Youree Drive and Southfield damaged a transmission pole, which is served out of Pierremont Station, which serves the affected areas.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO customers in the eastern portion of Shreveport from the Stoner Hill area to Harts Island and some parts of mid-to-south Bossier have experienced electrical ‘blinks’ and/or outages late Saturday afternoon.

At their peak, outages reached around 7,300 but were down to 1,200 by 5:45 p.m.

Spokesman Peter Main said there were outages on circuits that caused the problem and it’s estimated that power will be restored across the area by 9:30 p.m.