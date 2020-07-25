Save our Sons held march protest to bring awareness to gun violence; city leaders show support

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Save our Sons (S.O.S), Drop the Guns held a march protest from the Shreveport Police Department to the Caddo Parish Courthouse Saturday morning to raise awareness on senseless gun violence in the city.

“It’s time for the city to come together and get a solution to this problem, because everyday one of our young Black men’s dying due to gun violence,” said SOS President, Lawanda Finney.

Finny lost her son Benjamin Joseph Finney Jr. to gun violence in 2017. A banner display showed a picture of Finny’s son as well as Markzaulous “Skinny Man” Lewis who was also shot and killed in 2017.

Shreveport District A Interim, Tabatha Taylor was in attendance to address the crowd. Caddo Parish commissioner, Stormy Gage-Watts was also attendance and says the moment is personal for her.

“Lawanda is my cousin. She is the stronger person that I’ve ever met,” said Gage-Watts, “We know that with Benjamin Finney Jr. that there was no justice served in his murder and that his killer is still walking free.”

Gage-Watts is asking for others to not be afraid to take a stand.

“We will not stand for this. This has to stop. There’s no way that a child who is sitting in their kitchen eating pizza deserves to be shot or a baby who lies in their crib be shot and killed because of someone else senseless acts of violence.”

