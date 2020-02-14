SBA offers assistance to businesses affected by severe storms in Louisiana & Arkansas

(KTAL/KMSS) – Jovita Carranza of the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Friday that low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Louisiana businesses and residents affected by severe storms and a tornado that happened on Jan. 10 and 11.

According to a released statement, SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Gov. John Bel Edwards on Feb. 7. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, and Webster parishes in Louisiana; and Columbia and Lafayette counties in Arkansas.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing Louisiana with the most effective and customer-focused response possible, and we will be there to provide access to federal disaster loans to help finance recovery for businesses and residents affected by the disaster,” Carranza said Friday.

“Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

“Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 19, SBA disaster recovery specialists will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application,” Garfield continued.

The center will be open on the days and times indicated below until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

WEBSTER PARISH

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Webster Parish Courthouse Annex (West Entrance)

401 Main St.

Minden, LA 71055

Opens 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19

Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closes 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for property damage is April 13. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Nov. 12.

