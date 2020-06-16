SBCTB: New summer marketing campaign, boosting everyone to “Press Play” in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport- Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau launched an all-new “Press Play” summer marketing campaign with efforts aimed to reverse tourism losses and inspire nearcations and regional weekend getaways.

According to Digital Content Manager at the Tourist Bureau Shalisa Roland, the campaign is to increase tourism after a two-month shelter-in-place order to combat COVID-19’s effect on the community.

As a result of COVID-19, the Tourist Bureau says they suffered from a total of 96 combined canceled events and groups including 46 canceled meetings and conventions, representing $8.2 million in direct economic impact; 45 canceled sporting events, representing $11.1 million in direct economic impact; and five canceled group tours representing $21,675 indirect economic impact.

Source: SBCTB

“We recognize that during this slow time our partners need us even more to be out front marketing and promoting the destination to increase visitation,” said Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

“We see tourism as an economic driver, and we want to do our part to aid in the recovery of our local economies.”

Research indicates that consumers are willing to travel now. Nearly 60 percent of respondents surveyed recently by Destination Analysts stated that they looked forward to traveling together as a family in the near future. In a study conducted by Skift, 40 percent of respondents said that their first “post-COVID vacation” would involve traveling by car within 100 miles of home.

