SBCTB, United Way team up to boost local tourism impacted by COVID-19

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new campaign has been launched to boost tourism in Shreveport-Bossier following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau announced Wednesday that it is rolling out the “Shreveport-Bossier Comeback” campaign.

The a weeklong promotion, which will showcase the community’s resiliency, will run in conjunction with the 37th Annual National Travel and Tourism Week May 3-9.

This campaign includes a partnership with United Way of Northwest Louisiana in an effort to financially assist staff members in the tourism industry, including restaurants, attractions, casinos, hotels and more that were affected by COVID-19.

This partnership includes a joint fundraising effort to support a large segment of the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed population with a COVID Relief Fund. As the needs of these ALICE families evolve, the United for NWLA fund will also evolve to address ALICE’s most urgent, unmet needs.

ALICE is a new way of defining and understanding the struggles of households that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but not enough to afford a bare-bones household budget. The most recent ALICE report shows that 53% of households in Northwest Louisiana struggle to make ends meet day-to-day.

United Way is currently accepting donations and applications for the Shreveport-Bossier Hospitality Relief Fund. For more information, visit www.unitedwaynwla.org.

President and CEO of United Way Dr. Bruce Willson, Jr. said, “A large segment of the ALICE population are often one car repair, health emergency or missed paycheck away from falling into financial crisis. This partnership between United Way and Shreveport-Bossier Tourist and Convention Bureau will hopefully assist individuals and families from falling off a financial cliff.”

Since in-person rallies and events that have been hallmarks of NTTW in years past are no longer an option, the Tourist Bureau is rolling out a virtual-specific marketing campaign, Shreveport-Bossier Comeback.

This campaign was built to boost a durable community comeback that is strictly aligned with government mandates and the unwavering spirit of travel in an effort to support Shreveport-Bossier’s economy.

A few components of this campaign include interactive social media content, strategic marketing initiatives, thematic editorial pieces, and digital promotions that spark the interest of Shreveport-Bossier residents and visitors.

President of The Tourist Burea Stacy Brown said, “Although we can’t meet in person, we can stay connected, unified and supportive of one another from afar while rallying around the spirit of travel. We anticipate a robust comeback for our community. Shreveport-Bossier has a reputation of being a premier destination in the Ark-La-Tex region, so when travelers can safely visit, we will welcome them back.”

For more information about National Travel and Tourism Week in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/NTTW.

