Scholarship honoring fallen officers created for LSUS for Criminal Justice majors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new scholarship honoring fallen Shreveport police officers will be available to eligible LSU-Shreveport students majoring in criminal justice starting this spring.

The idea for what is now known as the Shreveport Fallen Officers Endowment Scholarship was first born following the death of Sgt. Tim Prunty, who was fatally shot outside a convenience store in October 2010 while on duty.

Besides being a fellow officer, endowment creator Cpl. Jason Frazier called Prunty a friend and mentor and says he wanted to honor Prunty in a way that will have a lasting impact.

“He taught me a lot in regards to how to be a police officer. How to be an effective police officer. How to operate in excellence and how to make a meaningful impact in the community,” said Cpl. Frazier.

It took nine years to raise enough money to create the endowment, which was originally named for Prunty. It was renamed in 2015 to honor all fallen Shreveport police officers in the wake of the August 2015 murder of SPD Officer Thomas LaValley.

To date, LSUS says nearly $11,000 has been contributed to the privately funded scholarship by individuals, organizations, and businesses. On Friday, Frazier joined the Shreveport Police Department and LSUS officials in announcing the creation of the scholarship.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of this gift. We have a commitment to this community to make sure that the students we select embody all of those positive traits of those we unfortunately lost,” said LSUS Foundation Executive Director, Laura Perdue.

The scholarship will award $500 per semester, beginning in the spring. The student receiving the award can renew it for up to two years if they maintain GPA and community service requirements.

Requirements for the scholarship:

Must be a junior or senior majoring in Criminal Justice at LSUS

Must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher

Must perform 80 hours of community service at a nonprofit organization with which the recipient is not affiliated.

Preference will be given to family members of fallen Shreveport police officers, current Shreveport officers, and individuals with family ties to law enforcement.

