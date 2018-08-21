School bus driver shortage is causing problems for local families

Robert Tidwell a concerned parent says that,”sometime she don’t show up at all, and when she does show up she’s real late.”

Parents in the Ingleside neighborhood say since school started last Monday, bus pick up has been a problem.

They say their children only had bus transportation to Midway Elementary on the first day of school.

Concerned parent Sarah Blankenship says”I would either have to quit my job, to make sure they would go back and forth to school, get there on time. Or they would be left alone to walk back and forth from school, and that’s just something not safe.”

Parents are notified by texts from the school when buses are late.

Melissa the wife of Robert Tidwell reads, “we allow students to enter a building at 7:25 am and so all of the students can have breakfast by at least 7:45…my kids are still standing out here at 7:45.”

They have other messages saying a bus will pick up the kids, but they say the bus never showed up.

The bus stop for Melissa and Robert Tidwell’s children is on the corner of Orla and Regent st.. in front of Pastor Claude White’s home.

Pastor Claude White of Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church says,”10 … 10 people that wait here on the bus each day.”

He says the bus has only come once since school started.

“And everyday I been taking a bunch of them to school, today I took six to school,” Pastor Claude said.

“It’s hard they are making harder on us then it really needs to be,”Robert Tidwell said.

Caddo Parish School Board says our current driver staff is covering the routes in addition to another route they serve. In all cases, the drivers have made stops each morning and evening to take the students from Midway to and from school. Due to covering multiple routes, they have made adjustments in their arrival and departure times.

At this time, we have 18 drivers in the midst of training and will have another class beginning in October. Upon successful completion of training, these drivers will be assigned to permanent routes including the two Midway bus routes.