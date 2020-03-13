ArkLaTex school districts weighing whether to cancel classes to limit spread of coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – School districts around the ArkLaTex are reacting to coronavirus concerns and determining if classes need to be canceled.

As of late Thursday night, there were 19 presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana, with one of them in Caddo Parish.

The following are school districts that have released updates on their current plans for addressing how to move forward:

Bossier Parish is on Spring Break right now and school officials said they expect to resume classes on Monday, May 16 as planned.

is on Spring Break right now and school officials said they expect to resume classes on Monday, May 16 as planned. Caddo Parish school officials said they do not have plans to cancel classes at this point. Spring Break for Caddo Parish students is March 23 – 27.

school officials said they do not have plans to cancel classes at this point. Spring Break for Caddo Parish students is March 23 – 27. Red River Parish school officials are holding in-service meetings on Friday to make a determination on how to proceed on whether to cancel classes or not.

school officials are holding in-service meetings on Friday to make a determination on how to proceed on whether to cancel classes or not. Natchitoches Parish school officials said they are following the lead of Northwestern State University. At this point, the school district has not decided on whether to cancel classes or not. However, it is very possible.

A number of universities and colleges in the ArkLaTex have already implemented changes on their campuses in response to the threat of the virus, and a number of them have moved classes online.

Grambling State University has canceled all athletic practices, sporting events travel and in-person recruiting until further notice as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

has canceled all athletic practices, sporting events travel and in-person recruiting until further notice as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID-19. LSU Shreveport will move classes online starting Monday and remain online throughout the spring semester, according to the university system.

will move classes online starting Monday and remain online throughout the spring semester, according to the university system. SAU Magnolia has canceled all face-to-face classes scheduled for the week of March 16-20 and classes will move online starting March 30, following spring break.

has canceled all face-to-face classes scheduled for the week of March 16-20 and classes will move online starting March 30, following spring break. Southern University Shreveport has canceled all in-person classes for the week of March 16. Alternative instruction will be made available for students. Spring Break will be held March 23-27, and classes will resume remotely on March 30.

has canceled all in-person classes for the week of March 16. Alternative instruction will be made available for students. Spring Break will be held March 23-27, and classes will resume remotely on March 30. Texas A&M University – Texarkana has announced all classes will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23.

has announced all classes will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23. The University of Arkansas – Cossatot has moved all non-technical courses online. They are working on moving technical courses online, limiting access to campus, and working on setting up VPN for employees to work remotely.

has moved all non-technical courses online. They are working on moving technical courses online, limiting access to campus, and working on setting up VPN for employees to work remotely. Wiley College will transition all face-to-face classes beginning March 16.

