School resource officers train for active shooter

First responders are gearing up for the new school year with active shooter training.

School resource officers fill Parkway High School to practice responding to an active shooter.”This is a very very high speed tactical training,”Lt. Adam Johnson, Director of security.

Over the course of three days more than 40 SRO’a practice breeching doors and using blanks to disarm threats.”We do specialty training on anything from defensive tactics. All of our firearms drills, precision shooting. Things such as that to keep the community safe,” said Johnson.

Lt. Adam Johnson says they have increased the number of SRO’s in the district. Adding one for every 500 students.”Those additional SRO’s are going to be a tremendous help,” said Johnson

These SRO’s train for a tragedy they hope to never face.”These deputies are going to be prepared if that bad day ever came. We hope and pray it never happens,” said Johnson.

The training will end tomorrow. It’s paid for by federal funding.