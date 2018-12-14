Schutte named TTPD Acting Police Chief

Kevin Schutte is named Acting Police Chief in Texarkana, Texas.

His appointment goes into effect on December 29, 2018.

The City Council will vote to confirm Schutte’s appointment on Monday, January 14, 2018 in a regular scheduled council meeting.

This announcement comes after former police chief Daniel Shiner announced his plans to retire on December 28, 2018.

Schutte, a Hooks, Texas native, has filled various positions in the Texarkana Texas Police Department for the past 30 years, most recently as an Assistant Chief of Police.

City manager Shirley Jaster said she is confident in Schutte’s ability to lead.

“We are fortunate to have someone as capable as Kevin already in place in the department that can step into the Chief’s role and pick up where Chief Shiner left off,” Jaster said. “Schutte has demonstrated the ability to work with the entire department and city administration to problem solve and plan for the future. This is a unique and momentous time in our city’s history of growth and development, and this role is key to our success. I have confidence that he, with the support of his department, is up to the task.”