Scout-O-Rama 2018 returns to Spring Lake Park

The 2018 4 States Scout-O-Rama is just a few weeks away! If you haven’t already grabbed your 2018 Program Guide and Schedule. So many fun things to do, there isn’t enough time to see and do everything.

Also, there is still time to get troops signed up. If you want a t-shirt, it needs to be ordered and your money in by April 14th. That way they will know how many to order and have the shirts printed before the scout show. Start your registration here.

Scout-O-Rama 2018 is at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas from April 27th – 29th. The public is encouraged to come on April 28th from 10:30am until 4pm. If you have any questions call (903) 793-2179.