Search continues Bossier man missing for 6 months

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are continuing their search for a Bossier City man who has been missing since September.

BreAndre McFann, 33, who is now listed in the National Crime Information Center as missing, was last seen on Sept. 10 at the Sherwood Apartments on Foster St.

McFann is described as a black male, standing 6’2” tall, weighing 225 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

At the time, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a light colored baseball cap, and gray Nike brand shoes.

McFann was also driving a tan Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number ZZC411.

Anyone with information on McFann’s whereabouts or his vehicle is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8665.