Search continues for missing East Texas woman after body of boyfriend found on Red River

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The search continues along the Red River in East Texas for the body of a 50-year-old Hooks woman who remains missing two days after her boyfriend’s body was found buried in the mud on the Bowie County side of the river.

Family members and local authorities began the search for 53-year-old Robert Eaglin and his girlfriend, 50-year-old Michelle Cullom of Hooks, Texas, after the pair disappeared following a New Year’s Eve ride on their 4-wheeler.

They told family members the recreational vehicle got stuck in the sand, so they left it by the river that night. One family member said when they went back to get it the next day, Eaglin and Cullom caught a ride from a boater to get to the opposite side of the river. That’s when they were last seen.

Eaglin’s body was found early Monday afternoon about 100 feet from where the 4-wheeler was found on Jan. 8, according to family members.

Relatives say agents with the Little River County Office of Emergency Management were actively searching along the river Wednesday.

In the meantime, Eagline’s family is asking for donations to pay is funeral. Donations can be made directly to the Madden Funeral Home in Ashdown by calling 870-898-3331 or via gofundme.