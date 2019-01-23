Search continues for missing Panola County woman

The search for a missing woman in Panola County is entering its second week.

Lauren Thompson was last heard from on Jaunary 10 after calling 911, believing she was being followed.

Her cell phone died during the call and she has not been heard from since.

Thompson is approximatley 5’5″, 190 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time, Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said Thompson sounded disoriented and confused in the call.

Sheriff Lake told the Panola Watchman that he remains hopeful that Thompson will be found.

If you have any information, please call the Panola County Sheriff’s office at (903) 693-0333.