MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The search for Marshall‘s next City Manager has been narrowed down to six candidates, citizens will have the opportunity to meet the candidates next Monday.

The six candidates will give presentations to the council, meet with the staff lead team, and receive tours given by city staff members on March 28 and 29.

The six candidates are:

Benjamin (Ben) Limmer Charlotte, N.C. – General Manager, Bus Operation/Project Manager

Charles Fenner, Terrell, Texas – Managing Director Municipal Development & Real Estate

Dana L. Schoening, Sweetwater, Texas – Assistant City Manager/Director of Planning and Operations

Matthew Hairline, Dover, Del. – Former Assistant City Manager/Interim City Manager

Melissa Vossmer, Dalhart, Texas – Interim City Manager

Terrell Smith, Sugarland, Texas – Assitant to the City Manager

The City of Marshall is also providing time for citizens to meet the candidates and offer a written assessment of each candidate. The public meet and greet will be held at Memorial City Hall, on March 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.