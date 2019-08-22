Search on for escaped Sabine Parish inmate

Jonathan Y. Enriquez, 26, of Anacoco, was discovered missing from the Sabine Parish Detention Center during regular rounds and it was later found that he was able to squeeze through a locked gate. (Photo: Sabine Parish Detention Center)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search is on for an inmate that escaped from the Sabine Parish Detention Center sometime Wednesday evening.

Jonathan Y. Enriquez, 26, of Anacoco, was discovered missing during regular rounds and it was later found that he was able to squeeze through a locked gate. Warden Joe Dewil says Enriquez used his status as a trustee to gain access to the gate.

Enriquez is a 5’11” tall white male and weighs approximately 180 lbs. He has short brown hair with a short beard. He was serving a two-year sentence on a drug violation and was scheduled for release in October of 2019.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Enriquez, please contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-256-9241.

