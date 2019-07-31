Search on for more remains after human skull found in Anderson Island

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search is on for more human remains in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood after a skull was found in a vacant lot there Tuesday night.
Shreveport police confirm the skull was discovered by a lawn service crew member who was mowing the lot in the 2600 block of C.E. Galloway Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office was called in and confirmed the item is indeed a skull. The search for more remains resumed Wednesday morning with officers canvassing the area. A cadaver dog from the Shreveport Fire Department has also been called in to assist in the search.
