Breaking News
Shreveport mayor announces retirement of Police Chief Alan Crump

Search on for more remains after human skull found in Anderson Island

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search is on for more human remains in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood after a skull was found in a vacant lot there Tuesday night.

Shreveport police confirm the skull was discovered by a lawn service crew member who was mowing the lot in the 2600 block of C.E. Galloway Boulevard around 6:15 p.m.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office was called in and confirmed the item is indeed a skull. The search for more remains resumed Wednesday morning with officers canvassing the area. A cadaver dog from the Shreveport Fire Department has also been called in to assist in the search.

A cadaver dog from the Shreveport Fire Department has also been called in to assist in the search for human remains after a skull was found in a vacant lot in Anderson Island Tuesday. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
Shreveport police say a lawn crew found a human skull while mowing a vacant lot in Anderson Island Tuesday night. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out