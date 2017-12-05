Search underway for 2 teens who ran away from local shelter

Two teenagers ran away from a local youth shelter last month and Bossier City Police need your help locating them.

Marmaduke Mounts, 16, of Haughton and Michael Sullivan, 17, of Monroe, ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Rd. back on Nov. 28.

Marmaduke is described as a white male, standing 6’1” tall and weighing 160 lbs. with brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair usually worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black shoes and black shorts.

Michael is described as a white male, standing 5’4” tall, weighing 120 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and bright yellow shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marmaduke and Michael is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8650.