Search underway for 3 men wanted on domestic abuse charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Three men accused of domestic abuse are on the run and authorities need your help tracking them down.

Shreveport Police are looking for these three suspects:

Marquis Efferson, 31, last known address was 325 W. 72nd St. Efferson is wanted on a Domestic Abuse Battery Felony charge.

Darrien Bolt, 27, last known address was 4901 Greenwood Rd. Bolt is wanted on a Domestic Abuse Battery Felony charge.

Seth Crawford, 20, last known address was 324 Idema St. Crawford is wanted on a Domestic Abuse Battery with a Child Endangerment charge.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these men.

If you know anything regarding the whereabouts of Efferson, Bolt or Crawford you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or using the mobile app P3Tips.



