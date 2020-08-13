Search underway for Bossier teen missing nearly a week

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Police need your help finding a 17-year-old who has been missing since the weekend.

According to the BCPD’s Juvenile Crimes Division, shortly before 4 p.m., Saturday Kayla Cheyanne Jackson ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in Bossier City.

Kayla is described as standing 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She also may be wearing glasses.

Bossier detectives said Kayla is from Shreveport and is known to go by her middle name, Cheyanne, and possibly by the nickname, Ace.

Anyone who has information on where Kayla may be is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.

