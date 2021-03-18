Search underway for missing 16-year-old from Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier detectives need your help finding a 16-year-old who has been missing since last week.

According to the Bossier City Police Juvenile Crimes Unit, Adrian Patlan was last seen on Friday, March 12 at his home in the 6500 block of Barksdale Blvd.

Adrian is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5’5” tall and weighing around 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, grey sweat pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on where Adrian may be is urged to contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.