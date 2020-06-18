Search underway for missing DeSoto Parish woman

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a DeSoto Parish woman who has been missing for over a month.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, on May 1 Agina Williams left her mother’s home in the 100 block of Vida St. and hasn’t been heard from since.

Williams was last seen leaving in a Gray 2020 Nissan Rogue with the Texas License Plate MPB9016.

Anyone with information on where Williams could be is asked to contact the Mansfield Police Department at (318) 872-0520.

